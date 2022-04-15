Patsy Cline tribute show coming to SKyPAC April 16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Grand Ole Opry member and star of “Always ... Patsy Cline”, Mandy Barnett, will perform a Patsy Cline tribute show on Saturday, April 16 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Cline would have turned 90-years-old this year, and her greatest hits such as “Sweet Dreams,” Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight” will be performed by Barnett.

Tickets are $45, $35, or $25. To purchase or for more information, contact the SKyPAC Ticket Office at 270-904-1880.

