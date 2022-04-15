Relief after close call with tornado in Larue County

UPTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A tornado hit a sparsely populated part of Larue County on Wednesday, but it landed too close to home for one Upton family.

From his house near I-65, Josh Wheeler had a front row seat as a tornado demolished a barn on his family’s farm.

“I saw our trampoline fly past,” Wheeler said. “The wind was so strong, I couldn’t even hardly stand out that door. This barn was gone. It was out in the road and hanging in the powerlines.”

At the same time, Wheeler’s mother, Critina Wheeler, saw the damage from the safety of her church.

She said the tornado lifted a building into the air and dropped in on the other side of the barn a few feet from her house.

The family and their livestock were not hurt.

The National Weather Service ranked the tornado as an EF-1, capable of causing moderate damage.

“There was not a person got hurt,” Wheeler said. “We didn’t lose a lamb. We’ve got 33 lambs. We didn’t lose a lamb. We didn’t lose a calf. We didn’t lose anything.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.