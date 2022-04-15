Advertisement

SBA’s business recovery centers to close April 29

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Small Business Administration officials are reminding the public that all Business Recovery Centers will close permanently on April 29 at 5 p.m.

This includes the Kummer Little Recreation Center at 333 College Road and the WKU Research Center at 2413 Nashville Road.

The recovery centers will be open until April 29, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of Friday, the SBA has approved $12.2 million in assistance in Warren County and $55.7 million overall in Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Cartmill
Family, friends mourn loss of Franklin man whose car was caught in floodwaters
Cleveland house fire Mannering Road
5 houses, 2 garages, 12 vehicles go up in flames in Ohio
Police respond.
Scottsville police, ATF investigating arson case
Tony Cambron said his daughter has not yet realized that her quick thinking may have saved her...
10-year-old’s iPad alarm saves Louisville family during tornado
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

Police respond.
Late-night crash kills 2, injures several others
Kentucky unemployment rates down in March
Abigail Dockery and Dillon Robinson had to change their wedding plans after tornadoes touched...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
The National Weather Service confirmed a total of three tornadoes touched down in Shelby County...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
Sports betting
Some Ky. lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly