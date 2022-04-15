SBA’s business recovery centers to close April 29

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Small Business Administration officials are reminding the public that all Business Recovery Centers will close permanently on April 29 at 5 p.m.

This includes the Kummer Little Recreation Center at 333 College Road and the WKU Research Center at 2413 Nashville Road.

The recovery centers will be open until April 29, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of Friday, the SBA has approved $12.2 million in assistance in Warren County and $55.7 million overall in Kentucky.

