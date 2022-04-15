Advertisement

Scottsville police, ATF investigating arson case

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating an arson case following an incident on April 7.

According to a release, police said around 9:30 p.m. officers heard a sound they described as a “loud explosion” on the northside of Scottsville near North 4th Street.

After initial investigations, police found remains of “firework” material along with shrapnel from a container.

“It appeared someone had set off a homemade firework explosive in the roadway on North 4th Street,” police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Cartmill
Family, friends mourn loss of Franklin man whose car was caught in floodwaters
Cleveland house fire Mannering Road
5 houses, 2 garages, 12 vehicles go up in flames in Ohio
Tony Cambron said his daughter has not yet realized that her quick thinking may have saved her...
10-year-old’s iPad alarm saves Louisville family during tornado
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

Police respond.
Late-night crash kills 2, injures several others
Kentucky unemployment rates down in March
Abigail Dockery and Dillon Robinson had to change their wedding plans after tornadoes touched...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
The National Weather Service confirmed a total of three tornadoes touched down in Shelby County...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
Sports betting
Some Ky. lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly