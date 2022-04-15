Scottsville police, ATF investigating arson case

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating an arson case following an incident on April 7.

According to a release, police said around 9:30 p.m. officers heard a sound they described as a “loud explosion” on the northside of Scottsville near North 4th Street.

After initial investigations, police found remains of “firework” material along with shrapnel from a container.

“It appeared someone had set off a homemade firework explosive in the roadway on North 4th Street,” police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

