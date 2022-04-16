Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service confirmed a total of three tornadoes touched down in Shelby County on Wednesday night. That changed a lot of people’s plans, including one Oldham County couple set to tie the knot near Shelbyville in just two months.

“We’re like, oh, tornado here, tornado here, and it never crossed none of our minds, that one’s in Shelby County... what about the venue,” Dillon Robinson said.

Robinson and his high school sweetheart, Abigail Dockery, were supposed to get married at a picturesque rustic barn. It’s now in pieces, flattened by a tornado.

“Now we’ve got to figure out what to do, what we’re gonna do now with everything going on,” Robinson said. “Trying to figure out all these venues, trying to find a new venue with our date.”

“Our caterer was already booked and couldn’t change dates,” Dockery said.

It was already a whirlwind of planning for this couple. They just got engaged at the end of October.

“We even called out in like Hodgenville, Taylorsville, we even got up into Indiana three, four hours away, just nothing was available, you know, being so close,” Robinson said. “It was rough.”

After calling more than 100 venues though, Dockery and Robinson lucked out with a venue in Carrollton. Their date happened to be the only one available all year.

Now they’re hoping there won’t be any more bumps in the road before Abigail gets to put another ring on her finger.

“In a split second, something can completely change,” Dockery said. “You just gotta roll with it and find a way to work through it and if it’s meant to be it’ll be. If we’re gonna get married we’ll do whatever we have to do wherever we have to do it.”

