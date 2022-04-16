Advertisement

Dry and cool for tonight and Easter Sunday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a gorgeous day so far for the WBKO viewing area! We even hit highs in the 70s! Temperatures will stay mild up until the evening hours as we expect them to be in the 50s by then.

Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday(wbko)

Easter Sunday looks cloudy and cool, especially through the morning so grab the sweater! Temperatures only rise to the upper 50s and low 60s through the afternoon. We can’t rule out a short lived stray shower through the daytime, but rain chances increase later at night. We’ll see widespread showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Cooler temperatures dominate at the start of next week, but then we rebound nicely by next Wednesday and Thursday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 60. Low 45. Winds S at 11 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 62. Low 37. Winds NW at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58. Low 40. Winds N at 7 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High: 89 (1924)

Record Low: 27 (1928)

Today’s Precip: 0.04″

Monthly Precip: 3.84″ (+1.46″)

Yearly Precip: 18.42″ (+3.79″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Pollen: 7.5 (High - Trees)

