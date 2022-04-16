Advertisement

Garth Brooks’ Nashville show to be different from the rest


Garth Brooks talks to News4 about his upcoming concert.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nissan Stadium hosted Garth Brooks Friday and Saturday after much anticipation from his Nashville fans.

Brooks is to make his triumphant return this weekend after COVID and threats of thunderstorms forced him to cancel previous shows at the stadium.

For 33 years now, the country music super star’s fans have consistently filled big venues across the country whenever he plays.

Garth said playing in his hometown is fun but more difficult

“So you’re kind of on guard for this show; it’s a different crowd. These are your neighbors, right,” he told News4.

Only the Beatles have sold more records than Garth Brooks. He’s come a long way from 1988 and his little Oklahoma shows at Willie’s Wild Saloon.

“That is true. I mean, I knew I wanted to be playing music, and of course, I always thought that would be it,”

Coming soon to Lower Broadway, a stone’s throw from the Ryman, Brooks will open a 40-thousand square foot honky tonk.

“They keep asking what I want, and I want the Chick Filet of Honky Tonks. That’s what I want,” Brooks said.

His 33 years of popularity are now as strong as ever, with James Taylor, Dan Fogelberg type lyrics mixed with a Springsteen- Kiss high energy stage show.

