Advertisement

Late-night crash kills 2, injures several others

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Alcohol and wet road conditions are believed to have played a part in a deadly crash in Warren County.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 2891 Hwy 185 Friday night just before 11:30.

The sheriff’s office said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Officials said a Black GMC Sierra was headed south on Hwy 185 when it ran off the road’s right shoulder and then hit a tree.

“Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

On 4/15 at 11:23 pm Deputies responded to 2891 HWY 185 in reference to single vehicle multiple fatality collision. Two...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 16, 2022

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the names or ages of the victims in this crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Cartmill
Family, friends mourn loss of Franklin man whose car was caught in floodwaters
Cleveland house fire Mannering Road
5 houses, 2 garages, 12 vehicles go up in flames in Ohio
Police respond.
Scottsville police, ATF investigating arson case
Tony Cambron said his daughter has not yet realized that her quick thinking may have saved her...
10-year-old’s iPad alarm saves Louisville family during tornado
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

Kentucky unemployment rates down in March
Abigail Dockery and Dillon Robinson had to change their wedding plans after tornadoes touched...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
The National Weather Service confirmed a total of three tornadoes touched down in Shelby County...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
Sports betting
Some Ky. lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly