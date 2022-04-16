Late-night crash kills 2, injures several others

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Alcohol and wet road conditions are believed to have played a part in a deadly crash in Warren County.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 2891 Hwy 185 Friday night just before 11:30.

The sheriff’s office said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Officials said a Black GMC Sierra was headed south on Hwy 185 when it ran off the road’s right shoulder and then hit a tree.

“Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

On 4/15 at 11:23 pm Deputies responded to 2891 HWY 185 in reference to single vehicle multiple fatality collision. Two... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 16, 2022

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the names or ages of the victims in this crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.