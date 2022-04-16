WKU Regents committees approve new joint soccer, softball facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Change is coming to The Hill.

WKU softball and soccer will be receiving a much-needed upgrade within the next year. The University Board of Regents approved construction plans in a meeting Friday morning to build a joint facility to be shared by both teams.

“This is a huge improvement over what we currently have. It’s really a win for everybody,” WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart said during the meeting Friday.

The estimated cost of the facility is projected to be about $3 million. Most of the funding will come from Conference USA exit fee revenues from teams that are departing the league within a year. Some additional funding will come from the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, but no money will come from state funds.

“This is the month where we’re celebrating Title IX. I think this goes a long way to help address some of the inequities that we see necessary here on our campus so that we support our female student-athletes,” WKU President Tim Caboni said in the meeting.

Neither team has its own locker room. The new facility will change that, along with batting cages and indoor training perks. This facility will be built along Creason Street near each of the teams’ respective fields.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with the hopes of having the facility finished by next summer, according to the Bowling Green Daily News.

