Advertisement

2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Highway 185 in Warren County

Two people dead and three injured in a Warren County single-vehicle crash
By Allie Hennard
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people are dead and three are injured following a Friday night crash in Warren County.

Deputies responded to 2891 HWY 185 at 11:23 pm in reference to single vehicle multiple fatality collision.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene and three others were injured and transported to area hospitals.

Police say a Black GMC Sierra was traveling South on Highway 185 when it ran off the right shoulder of the road before striking a tree.

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks’ Nashville show to be different from the rest
A family is more than lucky after their jeep was picked up by a tornado Wednesday.
Dad recalls tornado sweeping jeep off the ground with his children inside
AG Daniel Cameron files lawsuit against Biden Administration’s termination of immigration policy

Latest News

Phantom 550
Vietnam Veteran shares aerial victory, Aviation Heritage Park museum almost complete
The matchup between Greenwood and Ballard proved to be exciting
Greenwood Ballard Softball
Fatal car crash in Warren County
Warren County Fatal Car Crash
Vietnam veteran shares his story at the Aviation Museum
Vietnam Veteran speaks at the Aviation Museum