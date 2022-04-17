2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Highway 185 in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people are dead and three are injured following a Friday night crash in Warren County.

Deputies responded to 2891 HWY 185 at 11:23 pm in reference to single vehicle multiple fatality collision.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene and three others were injured and transported to area hospitals.

Police say a Black GMC Sierra was traveling South on Highway 185 when it ran off the right shoulder of the road before striking a tree.

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.