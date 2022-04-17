Advertisement

Easter Sunday at the Bowling Green Ballpark

Easter service at Bowling Green Ballpark
Easter service at Bowling Green Ballpark(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the past couple of years, normalcy in public has been a huge battle in the world.

This year, Easter Sunday has returned to in-person worship.

Adam Shourds, Senior Pastor at Broadway United Methodist Church, says, “We are so thrilled to be out here at the ballpark today. The first Easter Sunday happened outside, and we believe that’s where God’s at work, and so it’s a chance just for us to be together and also to celebrate in a bigger way and to remember that there are happening in this community, in Bowling Green, that we are a part of and that we want to join in.”

Easter at the ballpark started last year, and Broadway UMC wanted to continue that this year.

Shourds says, “We had an Easter service at church and out here, and I hope we always have some way of having both things to remind us of the connection of what happens within our way, but also how we are a part of what is happening outside of the walls in the community.”

Pastor Shourds says having people come together this season shows there are still great things happening in the community.

“It is so great to have people back together, and to begin to put our lives back together. To be able to just be with people and to celebrate together, and to just sort of let our guard down and see that we’re all still here and that good things are still happening,” says Shourds.

Shourds says having service at the ballpark is a stress-free way for anyone to attend. He adds, “We fell like the Bowling Green Ballpark is a welcoming place, and it removes some of the barriers of coming into the walls of a church. It kind of works both ways. People will feel welcome to come and be a part of what we’re doing, and we’re able to go out and remind ourselves that we’re a part of what’s happening in the community.”

Broadway United Methodist Church hopes to continue this tradition in the coming years.

