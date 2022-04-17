Advertisement

A few light rain showers for some this afternoon, but rain turns widespread tonight

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rest of our Easter Sunday will be cloudy and cool with a few light rain showers for some. Temperatures will continue to flirt with the mid and upper 50s for the remainder of the day.

Tonight
Tonight(wbko)

Rain chances ramp up by late tonight. Expect widely scattered showers with periods of heavy rain. A thunderstorm is possible, but it won’t be severe. The start of the work week will feature sunshine and clouds mixed, but it’ll still be cold with highs only in the mid 50s again. Warmer air return by Wednesday - we expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s! Scattered showers make a return later in the night. Stray showers will linger for Thursday morning, with clouds to follow afterwards. Next weekend looks much warmer! Daytime highs make it to the lower 80s by then.

