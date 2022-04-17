Greenwood softball falls just short to second-ranked Ballard in extras

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood softball gave the second-ranked team in the state their closest game all season, but the Gators fell just short on Saturday in nine innings, 2-1.

Ballard, entering the game undefeated at 13-0, led 1-0 after four innings after scoring off of a Gators error. That’s before a late rally from Greenwood.

With two outs, senior outfielder Mallory Jones hit an RBI triple to tie the game at one before entering extra innings. The Bruins put the game away in the ninth inning with an RBI double which Greenwood couldn’t respond to.

Kayden Murray pitched a complete game for the Gators, hurling 13 strikeouts. Both teams combined for 31 total strikeouts.

The Gators will play at Allen County-Scottsville on Monday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m.

