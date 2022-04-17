Advertisement

Greenwood softball falls just short to second-ranked Ballard in extras

Greenwood and Ballard compete in a closely matched softball game
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood softball gave the second-ranked team in the state their closest game all season, but the Gators fell just short on Saturday in nine innings, 2-1.

Ballard, entering the game undefeated at 13-0, led 1-0 after four innings after scoring off of a Gators error. That’s before a late rally from Greenwood.

With two outs, senior outfielder Mallory Jones hit an RBI triple to tie the game at one before entering extra innings. The Bruins put the game away in the ninth inning with an RBI double which Greenwood couldn’t respond to.

Kayden Murray pitched a complete game for the Gators, hurling 13 strikeouts. Both teams combined for 31 total strikeouts.

The Gators will play at Allen County-Scottsville on Monday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks’ Nashville show to be different from the rest
A family is more than lucky after their jeep was picked up by a tornado Wednesday.
Dad recalls tornado sweeping jeep off the ground with his children inside
AG Daniel Cameron files lawsuit against Biden Administration’s termination of immigration policy
Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Highway 185 in Warren County

Latest News

Greenwood defeats Cumberland County
Greenwood run-rules Cumberland County
Sports betting
Some Ky. lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly
WKU approves new facilities
WKU Regents committees approve new joint soccer, softball facility
We caught up with former Kentucky Congressman Ben Chandler, whose grandfather was baseball...
Ky. connection to Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier