Vietnam Veteran shares aerial victory, Aviation Heritage Park museum almost complete

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 50 years ago today, one of Bowling Green’s own was victorious in the skies over Vietnam.

President of Aviation Heritage Park, Mike Cowles, says, “April 16th, 1972, Dan Cherry was engaged in a dogfight over North Vietnam with a MiG-21, and shot that plane down.”

Cherry, himself, told his story of the dogfight at today’s event with a special presentation.

His book, My Enemy-My Friend, is a story about how his life came full circle...for forgiveness and friendship.

Vietnam Veteran, Dan Cherry, says “For a few hours there it did cross my mind wondering if he had a family, what was his name, where did he go to school? But you don’t have time to dwell on that because the very next day I was up on another combat mission.”

Cherry and the pilot whose aircraft he shot down are miraculously great friends to this very day.

“Honestly I never expected to hear anymore of it, but it was only about two weeks later I received another email from her and she said, ‘We have found the brave MiG pilot, and we want you to come to Vietnam and meet him on live national television,’ and I was blown away,” Cherry says.

The inspiration of Aviation Heritage Park came about when Cherry and his friends got to bring the Phantom 550 to Bowling Green in 2005.

They were able to restore her original colors and put on display at the park in 2008.

Cherry says, “If we were able to get the Air Force to give us permission to take possession of Phantom 550, we could restore it and make it the cornerstone of an educational facility. Something to keep the stories alive, and also to tell stories that would motivate and inspire younger generations.”

The addition to the park is almost complete with the construction of the museum, and will continue to recognize these unsung heroes.

Cowles says, “We’re about two-thirds finished with the construction. All the structural, all the exterior, and some of the interior is finished. We just wanted to give everybody a chance to come see the museum.”

Aviation Heritage Park is open free to the public every day from 8 A.M. to dusk.

For more information visit aviationheritagepark.com.

