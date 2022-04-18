8th annual Fishing for Mentors set for April 30

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 8th annual Fishing for Mentors event will be held on April 30 at the Bowling Green KOA Holiday Campgrounds on 1960 Three Springs Road.

Brian Webb and John Kirby with ESPN 102.7, and Jef Goodnight with the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin, Simpson and Allen County join Kelly Austin on AM Kentucky Monday to talk about the upcoming event.

The event benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin/Simpson and Allen County.

“One of our goals as the Boys and Girls Club is to try and give experiences that our kids may not get to”, Goodnight said. “This is a great opportunity to learn something that they may not have done before and then something they continue to do for the rest of their life.”

Kirby talked about the benefits of learning the skill of fishing that go beyond the pole.

“Fishing is one of those things, like golf, can benefit you in so many ways... networking, you can do it with your boss, your clients, colleagues,” Kirby said. “It’s good for these kids to learn a skill they can carry with them for a long time.”

Webb said they will teach the participants the fundamentals of fishing.

“Hopefully you get something in return and if not, you get an enjoyable time in the outdoors,” said Webb.

For more information call The Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson at 270-586-6082.

