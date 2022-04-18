Advertisement

Conundrum Workshop hosts annual city-wide escape

Conundrum Workshop Host 2nd Annual City-Wide Escape Game
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conundrum Workshop in Bowling Green held their second city-wide escape game and scavenger hunt on Saturday.

The theme this year was Grand Safari.

Ken McCutchen, the founder, of the workshop described the games as a mixture of escape and scavenger hunt games with the show “The Amazing Race”

The top 3 teams win prizes included gift cards to Conundrum Workshop and various local businesses.

This year’s winning team was LOMYO, who also participated last year.

