Conundrum Workshop hosts annual city-wide escape

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conundrum Workshop in Bowling Green held their second city-wide escape game and scavenger hunt on Saturday.

The theme this year was Grand Safari.

Ken McCutchen, the founder, of the workshop described the games as a mixture of escape and scavenger hunt games with the show “The Amazing Race”

The top 3 teams win prizes included gift cards to Conundrum Workshop and various local businesses.

This year’s winning team was LOMYO, who also participated last year.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.