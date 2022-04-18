Advertisement

Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend

Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.(CNN Newsource)
By WDIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Some pastors in Detroit spent the holiest weekend on the Christian calendar by easing their congregation’s pain at the pump.

The religious and community leaders were filling up gas tanks instead of Easter baskets.

In service to their community, they provided $6,000 worth of gas in 10-gallon increments to dozens of motorists in need.

In addition to filling up the cars, the pastors offered prayers for safe travel.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Highway 185 in Warren County
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Hardin County
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6

Latest News

A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against...
Expert confirms Patrick Lyoya shot in back of head in independent autopsy
Monroe County High School gets a new physical education facility
New Physical Education Training Facility at Monroe County High School
City council meeting post tornado
Community meeting post-tornado
SKYCTC Spring Festival
SKYCTC spring festival
Bill Gatton passes away
Bill Gatton passes away