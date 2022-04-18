KSP: Highway fatalities increased in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State troopers say highway deaths increased last year.

They say there were 806 fatalities in 2021, compared to 780 in 2020. Of those, 54% were not wearing a seat belt, and 15% involved alcohol.

They also said 26% involved speeding, and 15% involved a distracted driver.

“While numbers are important to identify potential issues and areas of concern, highway safety is not all about numbers – it’s about people,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Reaching our goal of zero traffic deaths in Kentucky is a challenge, but we remain committed to making roadway safety improvements and working with our local, state and federal partners to move the needle.”

Troopers said they want to combine public awareness campaigns with more enforcement efforts to get those deaths down to zero.

