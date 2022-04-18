KSP to host Special Olympics fundraiser, Bowling Green location set for April 27

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is showing their support of Special Olympics Kentucky by hosting the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraising event at locations across the commonwealth.

During the last week of April, KSP will park cruisers at various public locations and encourages Kentuckians to cover the cruisers with custom SOKY stickers for a minimum donation of one dollar, which will go directly to SOKY.

The Bowling Green location will be April 27 at the Five Star located at 7288 Louisville Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s great to see citizens working together to provide a better, safer and more inclusive Kentucky for all,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Thank you to KSP for hosting this statewide fundraising effort and let’s all ‘stick it’ to the state police in an effort to raise more funds than ever before for the Special Olympics.”

This fundraising event began in 2020 when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. During the Torch Run, law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope into the Special Olympic games. The flame represents courage and celebration of diversity.

The SOKY President and CEO Trish Mazzoni announced that the annual summer games will occur this summer at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, and the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event is being held before the official start of the annual summer games.

“The Kentucky State Police have been incredible Special Olympics supporters for several years and ‘Cover the Cruiser’ has been a great extension of that support,” said Mazzoni. “The money that KSP has raised in the first two years of ‘Cover the Cruiser’ has provided valuable sports and health services for our athletes, while also affording a unique way for people to get to know KSP while they support Special Olympics athletes across the state.”

KSP raised $20,103.32 for SOKY athletes in 2021, with the highest fundraising honor being awarded to Post 6 in Grant County for collecting $2,713.00.

For more information about the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ campaign or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit soky.org/coverthecruiser/.

