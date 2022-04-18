Advertisement

KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Hardin County

Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday around midnight in Hardin County.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

A person was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

