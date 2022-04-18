Lawmakers announce funding for Warren County infrastructure projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County will receive $42,360,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects.

The announcement follows the final day of a legislative session that resulted in a state spending plan that makes investments upgrading and replacing the state’s infrastructure, including transportation, water and waste water and broadband.

“This is significant funding that will improve the condition of the roads in our area,” said Rep. Steve Sheldon. “Investment in our roads and infrastructure is investment in our local community.”

The funding is part of HB 242, which provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years.

The measure also includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal dollars for mega projects in Northern, Eastern, and Western Kentucky.

The Warren County allocation is earmarked for the following projects:

$4,000,000 to improve KY-185 from 0.24 miles south of Pruitt Rd to 0.16 miles south of KY 1320

$1,600,000 to construct left and right turn lanes from US-68/KY-80 onto Fred Madison Rd

$640,000 to reconstruct KY-622 (Plano Rd) to eliminate two right-angle curves

$4,900,000 for Three Springs Rd extension from Flealand to the Natcher Parkway including bridge over Parkway

$4,290,000 to widen US-31W from Warren/Simpson County Line to Buchanon Park

$3,150,000 for major widening/reconstruction of Cemetery Rd (KY-234) from Fountain Trace to Roger Porter Road

$3,000,000 to improve US-31W from Campbell Ln to University Blvd

$2,760,000 to improve mobility and reduce congestion on US-31W from US-68 to Mizpah

$1,340,000 for safety improvements and rehabilitation on KY-3225

$510,000 to widen KY-234 from MP 11.9 to 12.4

$1,860,000 to reduce congestion and increase safety on Cave Mill Rd/Dishman Ln from the end of the three-lane section near Raintree Drive (MP 0.570) just east of Grider Pond Rd

$4,000,000 to improve mobility and reduce congestion on US-31W from Mizpah Rd to Freeport Road

$7,700,000 to improve connectivity to Transpark

$1,800,000 to reduce congestion and increase safety and mobility on Dishman Ln Extension from MP 0.570 to just east of Grider Pond Rd on Cave Mill Rd

$750,000 to design a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of KY-101 and the I-65 southbound entrance and exit ramps in Smiths Grove, widen the existing I-65 southbound exit ramp to two lanes, and extend the beginning point of the ramp approximately five-hundred to one-thousand feet north

“As our area continues to expand, it is important that our roadways are able to accommodate that growth. This funding will go toward ensuring that both our residents and visitors are able to travel safely and efficiently,” said Rep. Michael Meredith

Rep. Shawn McPherson, who also represents Simpson County, said widening of US-31W from the Warren and Simpson County line has been years in the making.

“Widening of 31W has been a gradual but much needed process over the past several years,” said McPherson. “This project will allow for safer and more efficient travel between Warren and Simpson Counties, expanding access for rural communities.”

For further information about this legislation or any other actions taken by the Kentucky General Assembly, visit legislature.ky.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.