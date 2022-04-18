McConnell: Putin’s ‘desire for conquest’ has backfired

Advertisement

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell believe the United States should be more forthright in openly backing Ukraine amidst its war with Russia.

McConnell paid a visit to Shelby County on Monday to discuss issues important to the community, and the war in Ukraine topped the list. In the current stage of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, McConnell said the United States should stand firm in declaring that Americans want Ukraine to win the war.

(Story continues below video)

He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts have backfired on him.

“There is absolutely no rational basis for this military war other than his desire of conquest,” McConnell said. “Desire for conquest - its not working out for him in a variety of different ways. He thought it would split NATO, but just the opposite has happened. Not every single European country is a member of NATO. Finland and Sweden are now but they may join up.”

McConnell also spent some of his time bashing President Joe Biden and his administration, arguing that their political policies have left America in shambles.

