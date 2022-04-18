Advertisement

Pause to Give Life, flag-raising and moment of silence

Donate Life flag-raising
Donate Life flag-raising(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of Kentucky Organ Donation Association committee along with Med Center Health workers gathered outside on Monday to spread organ donation awareness.

Bill Gruszczyk, heart transplant patient, says, ”When I was 34 years old I suffered a massive heart attack.”

April 18th, a significant day across the country, to symbolize that one single organ donor can save eight lives.=

“I was placed on the transplant list and I was very fortunate that 40 days after being placed, they found a heart that matched,” Gruszczyk says.

There are currently 106-thousand people on the organ wait list across the nation.

“If it wasn’t for organ donation I wouldn’t be here with my daughter. I wouldn’t be able to see what she’s grown into. I wouldn’t be able to be here to raise a flag to bring awareness to organ donation,” says Gruszczyk.

Monday’s ceremony at Med Center Health held guest speakers followed by the flag-raising and a moment of silence.

Georgena Brackett, System Director Health Information Management, says, “We had our moment of silence for those that are organ donors due to imminent death, and those that are still on the wait list waiting for an organ as we speak.”

Brackett says anyone, no matter who you are, can be an organ donor.

“You only have to put in your age, your driver’s license number, and you’re automatically a registered donor. You also don’t have to check a box for sex. You don’t have to check a box for socioeconomic or political affiliation or sexual orientation. So, from a diversity, equity, and inclusion, it doesn’t matter your ethnic, your race, or the color of your skin. All people are welcome to register because you never know when you’re going to need an organ, and you’re really never going to know when a family member or a friend is going to need an organ,” Brackett says.

For more information about organ donation or to sign-up to be a registered organ donor, go to donatelifeky.org.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Highway 185 in Warren County
File image
FBI warns of increase in sextortion schemes targeting teens
Easter service at Bowling Green Ballpark
UMC church hosts Easter Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Phantom 550
Vietnam Veteran shares aerial victory, Aviation Heritage Park museum almost complete

Latest News

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills