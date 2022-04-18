Pause to Give Life, flag-raising and moment of silence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of Kentucky Organ Donation Association committee along with Med Center Health workers gathered outside on Monday to spread organ donation awareness.

Bill Gruszczyk, heart transplant patient, says, ”When I was 34 years old I suffered a massive heart attack.”

April 18th, a significant day across the country, to symbolize that one single organ donor can save eight lives.=

“I was placed on the transplant list and I was very fortunate that 40 days after being placed, they found a heart that matched,” Gruszczyk says.

There are currently 106-thousand people on the organ wait list across the nation.

“If it wasn’t for organ donation I wouldn’t be here with my daughter. I wouldn’t be able to see what she’s grown into. I wouldn’t be able to be here to raise a flag to bring awareness to organ donation,” says Gruszczyk.

Monday’s ceremony at Med Center Health held guest speakers followed by the flag-raising and a moment of silence.

Georgena Brackett, System Director Health Information Management, says, “We had our moment of silence for those that are organ donors due to imminent death, and those that are still on the wait list waiting for an organ as we speak.”

Brackett says anyone, no matter who you are, can be an organ donor.

“You only have to put in your age, your driver’s license number, and you’re automatically a registered donor. You also don’t have to check a box for sex. You don’t have to check a box for socioeconomic or political affiliation or sexual orientation. So, from a diversity, equity, and inclusion, it doesn’t matter your ethnic, your race, or the color of your skin. All people are welcome to register because you never know when you’re going to need an organ, and you’re really never going to know when a family member or a friend is going to need an organ,” Brackett says.

For more information about organ donation or to sign-up to be a registered organ donor, go to donatelifeky.org.

