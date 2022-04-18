Advertisement

Sunshine should return by the afternoon, but temperatures will stay cool

Highs only in the 50s
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - I hope you had a lovely Easter weekend. Today will be cooler than average, but clouds will start to decrease.

  • A warming trend on the way this week
  • Rain looks likely Wednesday into Thursday
  • A summer preview on the way Friday - the weekend

Heads up for patchy frost developing tonight! The sky will clear out and temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 30s. It will be a cold start to Tuesday and afternoon temperatures also stay below average. Wednesday will be milder with highs in the upper 60s. Rain moves in later Wednesday and could continue early on Thursday. Temperatures will climb back to the 70s by Thursday afternoon. It will be much warmer by the end of the week. Get ready for a summer preview, with 3 days in a row of 80s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. High 56. Low 35. Winds NW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning frost, then mostly sunny. High 58. Low 40. Winds NW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. High 67. Low 55. Winds S at 13 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High Today: 90 (1917)

Record Low Today: 20 (1875)

Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.

Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.35″

So Far This Month: 4.18″ (+1.64″)

So Far This Year: 18.76″ (+3.97″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28/Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Pollen Count: 8.4 (Med-High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 3 (Mod)

