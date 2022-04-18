Advertisement

Warming Trend Gets Underway Tuesday

Patchy frost possible Tuesday morning
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our day after Easter felt like one in February! Readings stay chilly into Tuesday, but much warmer air is coming!

Rain returns Wednesday night

It will be a cold start to Tuesday and afternoon temperatures also stay below average. Wednesday will be milder with highs in the upper 60s. Rain moves in later Wednesday and could continue early on Thursday. Temperatures will climb back to the 70s by Thursday afternoon. It will be much warmer by the end of the week. Get ready for a summer preview, with 3 days in a row of 80s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58. Low 40. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. High 67. Low 57. Winds S at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers ending by afternoon. High 73. Low 55. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 90 (1917)

Record Low: 20 (1875)

Today’s Precip: 0.21″

Monthly Precip: 4.39″ (+1.68″)

Yearly Precip: 18.97″ (+4.01″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Pollen: 8.4 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Highway 185 in Warren County
File image
FBI warns of increase in sextortion schemes targeting teens
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Easter service at Bowling Green Ballpark
UMC church hosts Easter Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Hardin County

Latest News

April 18, 2022
Sunshine should return by the afternoon, but temperatures will stay cool
Tonight
A few light rain showers for some this afternoon, but rain turns widespread tonight
Easter Sunday
Dry and cool for tonight and Easter Sunday!
Tonight
Clouds increase ahead of rain later tonight!