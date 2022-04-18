Warming Trend Gets Underway Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our day after Easter felt like one in February! Readings stay chilly into Tuesday, but much warmer air is coming!

Rain returns Wednesday night

It will be a cold start to Tuesday and afternoon temperatures also stay below average. Wednesday will be milder with highs in the upper 60s. Rain moves in later Wednesday and could continue early on Thursday. Temperatures will climb back to the 70s by Thursday afternoon. It will be much warmer by the end of the week. Get ready for a summer preview, with 3 days in a row of 80s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58. Low 40. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. High 67. Low 57. Winds S at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers ending by afternoon. High 73. Low 55. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 90 (1917)

Record Low: 20 (1875)

Today’s Precip: 0.21″

Monthly Precip: 4.39″ (+1.68″)

Yearly Precip: 18.97″ (+4.01″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Pollen: 8.4 (High - Trees)

