Woman’s body found inside bag on New York sidewalk

Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a duffel bag in Queens over the weekend, according to multiple media reports.

A person walking in the Forest Park neighborhood said they noticed blood coming out of the bag left on the sidewalk and called 911 at around 8 a.m. Saturday, WABC reported.

Police said they found the woman’s body in the bag, and emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said they followed a blood trail to the woman’s home about a half-mile away, WNBC reported.

The woman’s 13-year-old son was questioned in connection to the discovery and released, and police said they no longer consider him or her husband persons of interest in her death, WCBS reported.

The woman’s husband and 17-year-old son were out of town when the body was found, WCBS said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the woman’s cause of death is yet to be determined, authorities said.

