Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Georgia infant

A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.
A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A search for a 3 or 4-month-old boy is underway after authorities issued an Amber Alert, known as Levi’s Call in Georgia, early Tuesday morning.

A’hmaud Griffin was allegedly abducted by 27-year-old Travis Diquail Griffin Monday from a residence in Waynesboro. The infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Travis Diquail Griffin, is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing around 137 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a money sign on it and black pants. He has long dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of A’hmaud, dial 911, call Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-2133 or provide information to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS and/or the SeeSend app.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Highway 185 in Warren County
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Hardin County
WKU commons at Helm Library
WKU officially opens The Commons at Helm Library after series of delays
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Lawmakers announce funding for Warren County infrastructure projects

Latest News

Moderna said people given that beta-original vaccine combination produced more antibodies...
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
Griner’s ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates
Fort Campbell to celebrate Week of the Eagles next month
Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children...
Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, US
WCPS
WCPS Alumni Induction Ceremony set for May 13