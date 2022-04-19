Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe

FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found safe.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated an Amber Alert for a missing teen believed to have been kidnapped.

According to Hot Springs Police Officer Omar Cervants, 17-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs was found safe Tuesday afternoon, KAIT reported.

She was alone, but he did not say where she was found.

Police said they were interviewing her Tuesday afternoon.

This Amber Alert began when Case left work at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday.

According to Tuesday’s news release, she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles parked a block away when an unknown white female asked if she could use Case’s phone.

The woman claimed she was “lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.”

The woman then said she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Case to move closer to her car.

While this was going on, ASP said Case’s friend went to get her car parked at a nearby parking garage.

When the friend returned, Case was nowhere to be found.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact Case by phone, ASP said her mother finally got through to her.

According to the news release, Case told her mother “everything is fine,” when a man got on the phone and demanded “$10,000 dollars for her return or they would kill and cut up the victim.”

The phone line then went dead and no one has heard from Case since.

Police pinged her cellphone which was last reported headed south on U.S. Highway 7, south of Hot Springs.

According to an updated report from ASP, police are searching for a white Nissan Versa with Tennessee license plate number 59B-D82.

Anyone with additional information can contact Sgt. Scott Lampinen with the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-651-7711.

