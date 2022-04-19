Barren County Judge-Executive talks increase of abandoned animals in county

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale publicly addressed a growing issue in the county this week: abandoned animals.

In a Facebook video Monday, Hale said the problem has increased in the past “several months.”

“We’re finding more and more animals that are just running loose, whether they’re out in the roadways or on someone’s private property,” he said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit here lately. You don’t always catch them the first day.”

Hale said it is important to have communication with the residents in the areas where the animals are running loose, and he said some people in the communities are stepping up to provide the animals home.

However there are steps that the county must take when they finally capture the animals.

“We have to have a place for it for 10 days until we find the owner and that’s if we can find the owner,” Hale said. “A lot of times we don’t find the owner. I don’t know if it is that they can’t take care of them or what, but sometimes we don’t find the owner.”

Hale spent part of the video showing photos of some of the abandoned loose animals that had been found recently including horses, pigs, dogs and even a donkey.

He said one dog found this week on the side of the road in a kennel was “unacceptable” saying there were multiple health problems with the dog.

“We have to do a better job taking care of our animals,” Hale said.

Hale said that some of the difficulties that the county has had in the past is transporting some of the abandoned animals. He said that assistance has come from the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and people from the organization, BRAWA.

“I just want Barren County to know what we’re dealing with,” Hale said. “We do we do more than just ordinances and resolutions and proclamations and collecting taxes.”

Hale said any animals that can be identified or any additional information should call 270-651-3338.

