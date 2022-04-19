BG Chamber of Commerce recognizes Michele Humphrey, Mike Hughes at 2022 Excellence Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce took the time Tuesday morning to recognize several men and women who are business owners in the city.

The first award presented was 2022 Athena Award which, according to John Dix, the 2022 Chamber Chairman, the award “honors the local business woman who contributes most greatly to this community and to the development of women in business”.

Dix also added that the “Athena Foundation is a national organization and dedicated to recognizing women leaders who have opened doors for opportunity for everyone and women in the workplace and beyond”.

The 2022 Athena Award recipient was Michele Humphrey. Humphrey is a current board member for Kentucky Kids on the Block.

“All the other recipients, you all are very worthy of this award, and I thank you, all the community ladies and my best friends that have always been there for me and has always encouraged me,” Humphrey said, “And to my family who I see back there, so thank you all so much”.

The winner of the Small Business Person of the Year Award was Mike Hughes. Hughes served as chair of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for 15 years and served as board member and treasurer of southern Kentucky Restaurant Association. He was also an independent restaurant owner for 26 years.

”It is quite an honor to be included in the names that I’ve just heard today”, said Hughes, “And think about all the other small businesses in this town and the men and the women that deserve it just as equally, you know, it’s just an amazing thing to be included in that group”.

