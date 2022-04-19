Advertisement

Franklin-Simpson baseball upends Bowling Green on the road, 12-5

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Wildcats didn’t forget their loss in last year’s 4th region title game.

Franklin-Simpson baseball, meeting Bowling Green for the first time since that day, avenges the Purples on the road, 12-5, securing a critical regional win.

The Wildcats led 5-0 early in the game before the Purples tacked on a run. Their rally wouldn’t last long as Franklin-Simpson ended the game well into the fifth inning with an increased lead.

Bowling Green hosts Daviess County at 5:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday and Franklin-Simpson hosts Todd County Central on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

