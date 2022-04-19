Advertisement

Glasgow hires new Lady Scottie head basketball coach

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, Glasgow High School held a press conference to announce the new girls basketball head coach.

Athletic Director Bailey Garmon announced that assistant coach Kelsey Kirkpatrick will be taking over the role.

Kirkpatrick has been a part of the program for three years, and is looking forward to becoming region competitor.

The seniors on the team were freshman when Kirkpatrick started as an assistant coach, and has created a well-rounded group of girls.

Today marks day one of her journey, and Garmon says she has already been working will the girls and preparing them for what is ahead.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Highway 185 in Warren County
File image
FBI warns of increase in sextortion schemes targeting teens
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Hardin County
Easter service at Bowling Green Ballpark
UMC church hosts Easter Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark

Latest News

Franklin-Simpson blows out Bowling Green
Franklin-Simpson baseball upends Bowling Green on the road, 12-5
Sports Connection 1st segment
Sports Connection 4-17-22
Linkin Lockhart signs NLI with Brescia
Linkin Lockhart signs with Brescia Basketball
Greenwood falls just short to Ballard
Greenwood softball falls just short to second-ranked Ballard in extras