Glasgow hires new Lady Scottie head basketball coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, Glasgow High School held a press conference to announce the new girls basketball head coach.

Athletic Director Bailey Garmon announced that assistant coach Kelsey Kirkpatrick will be taking over the role.

Kirkpatrick has been a part of the program for three years, and is looking forward to becoming region competitor.

The seniors on the team were freshman when Kirkpatrick started as an assistant coach, and has created a well-rounded group of girls.

Today marks day one of her journey, and Garmon says she has already been working will the girls and preparing them for what is ahead.

