Hardin County woman found dead inside her shed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the area’s first homicide of the year after a 62-year-old woman was found dead inside her shed behind her home on Oak Drive in Radcliff April 13.

Sheriff John Ward told WAVE News a neighbor called police asking for a wellness check on Lana Jantz after they hadn’t seen her in a while.

When deputies searched Jantz shed, they found her body. She died of blunt force trauma, according to Ward.

“It’s not like this is a random act of violence,” Ward said. “I feel quite certain that this was an offender that knew the victim.”

Neighbor William Weller said living on Oak Drive has always been peaceful and quiet, but for the past several days, he’s watched deputies scouring Jantz’s home for evidence.

“It’s almost unbelievable that something like that would happen here,” Weller said.

Weller told WAVE News he bought his house from Jantz, and she and his wife became good friends, speaking several times a week.

“She was really a nice lady,” Weller said. “We thought a lot of her, so this was just terrible news when we heard this.”

Deputies have followed several leads and the department is hopeful it will make an arrest in the case, according to Ward.

“We live in a wonderful community, and we never want that to happen, but we’re going to investigate it vigorously, and solve the case,” Ward said.

Anyone with any information regarding this case should call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 765-5133.

