Linkin Lockhart signs with Brescia Basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former South Warren basketball star is keeping his roots firmly planted.

Former standout guard Linkin Lockhart signed his national letter of intent on Monday to play basketball for Brescia University in Owensboro.

After three years at Warren East under then-head coach Brandon Combs, Lockhart had a breakout year for the Spartans under Jason Holland. He averaged almost nine points per game and shot over 46 percent from the field.

“This means a lot to my family because they spend a lot of time and money just traveling for me constantly on the go, and I really wanted to do this for them because they really do mean everything to me,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart is the only member of last season’s Spartans squad to sign on to play college basketball.

