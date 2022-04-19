South Breezes to Send in Much Warmer Air!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday brought abundant sunshine back to the region, although temperatures will still well below normal. We’ll have one more nippy night before much warmer readings return Wednesday!

Warming trend continues Wednesday

Wednesday will be warmer, with highs back in the upper 60s. Scattered showers move in Wednesday night and some rain looks to linger into the first half of Thursday. Temperatures will be back to seasonable on Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s. Get ready for a summer preview, with highs in the 80s for three days in a row! It will be one of the nicest weekends we’ve have in some time!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Scattered showers toward evening. High 70. Low 57. Winds S at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and warm. Showers ending by afternoon. High 75. Low 55. Winds SW at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 82. Low 59. Winds S at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 87 (2011)

Record Low: 25 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.39″ (+1.51″)

Yearly Precip: 18.97″ (+3.84″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:24 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Pollen: 9.9 (High - Trees)

