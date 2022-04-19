Advertisement

Sunshine dominates today, but temperatures stay cool

Highs about 14 degrees below average
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning was downright cold! More sunshine will make today warmer than yesterday!

  • Rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday
  • Temperatures continue to warm
  • Three days in a row of 80s

Enjoy today’s sunshine because more clouds return tomorrow. Wednesday will be warmer, with highs back in the upper 60s. Scattered showers move in Wednesday night and some rain looks to linger into the first half of Thursday. Temperatures will be back to seasonable on Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s. Get ready for a summer preview, with highs in the 80s for three days in a row! It will be one of the nicest weekends we’ve have in some time!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Cool sunshine. High 58. Low 40. Winds NW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. High 67. Low 55. Winds S at 13 mph

THURSDAY: Isolated morning showers. High 73. Low 57. Winds SW 9 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 49

Record High Today: 87 (2011)

Record Low Today: 20 (1887)

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:24 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.21″

So Far This Month: 4.39″ (+1.68″)

So Far This Year: 18.76″ (+4.01″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 35/Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Pollen Count: 9.9 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 6 (High)

