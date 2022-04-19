Warren County Judge Exec. Mike Buchanon talks new investments in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, it was announced that the approval of HB 242, which provides more than $2.9 billion for maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years, means Warren County is getting more than $42 million for infrastructure improvements, $42,360,000 to be exact.

This comes after last week’s announcement that Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, has plans to open a manufacturing facility in the Kentucky Transpark.

“This is the most exciting project that we’ve worked with in the time I’ve been in office, it’s certainly something that is transformational, it really will change the economy here,” Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said. Buchanon had a lot to do with creating the transpark, he said it is exciting to see something this big go in there.

“The automotive industry is going to change and evolve over the next several years,” he said, “I don’t think that the internal combustion engine is ever going to go away, but I think there are going to be fewer internal combustion engines on the road and more electric vehicles, and as that change takes over, we’ll be at the forefront of it all.”

After 29 years as serving as Judge Executive, Buchanon has not filed for re-election. “Some days I regret that, but at some point in your life, you have to you have to give back to your family and spend more time with your grandchildren, and your wife and all your family,” he explained.

A big part of the $42 million in funding for infrastructure will go toward improving connectivity to the transpark. “It will help to access the Envision campuses, and that is absolutely necessary,” Buchanon said.

Aside from road projects, the money will also go to improve water, waste water and broadband in Warren County. “Water and Sewer in this direction is going to be improved drastically, which will help with not only business growth, but it will help a great deal with residential growth that we need here in Warren County,” Buchanon went on to say.

He said we need more houses in the area, not only because of rapid growth, but because of the homes lost during the December tornadoes.

“We have some challenges to overcome, but we have a lot of people kicking in and helping,” he said. “Not only are the builders in this area, they’re really turning it up and trying to provide quality homes, affordable homes, throughout this area, but also we have some large builders who are coming in with their own crews to help us meet the demands that we have here.”

