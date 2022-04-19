WCPS Alumni Induction Ceremony set for May 13
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools’ Hall of Distinguished Alumni Induction Ceremony will be held at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s class of inductees includes the following:
- Todd R. Alcott (WCHS, 1990)
- MSG Matthew J. Carmichael (GHS, 2000)
- Dr. Terry Daniels (WCHS, 1979)
- Stephanie Anne (Grimes) Eakles (WEHS, 1972)
- Jordan E. Ezekian, MD MPH (WCHS, 2004)
- Bobby Allen Hunton (WCHS, 1972)
- Brenda Hare McGown (Warren County High School, 1967)
- Bryan K. Rone, MD (WEHS, 1996)
- Andrea (Andee) Dawson Rudloff (WEHS, 1988)
- Ervin Sorrell (WEHS, 1988)
- Kevin Wallace (WEHS, 1978)
- Honorable Cynthia Wyrick (WEHS, 1986)
To purchase tickets, visit warrencountyschools.org or call 270-781-5150.
Tickets can be purchased until Monday, May 9.
