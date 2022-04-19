Advertisement

WCPS Alumni Induction Ceremony set for May 13

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools’ Hall of Distinguished Alumni Induction Ceremony will be held at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s class of inductees includes the following:

  • Todd R. Alcott (WCHS, 1990)
  • MSG Matthew J. Carmichael (GHS, 2000)
  • Dr. Terry Daniels (WCHS, 1979)
  • Stephanie Anne (Grimes) Eakles (WEHS, 1972)
  • Jordan E. Ezekian, MD MPH (WCHS, 2004)
  • Bobby Allen Hunton (WCHS, 1972)
  • Brenda Hare McGown (Warren County High School, 1967)
  • Bryan K. Rone, MD (WEHS, 1996)
  • Andrea (Andee) Dawson Rudloff (WEHS, 1988)
  • Ervin Sorrell (WEHS, 1988)
  • Kevin Wallace (WEHS, 1978)
  • Honorable Cynthia Wyrick (WEHS, 1986)

To purchase tickets, visit warrencountyschools.org or call 270-781-5150.

Tickets can be purchased until Monday, May 9.

