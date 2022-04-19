WCPS Alumni Induction Ceremony set for May 13

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools’ Hall of Distinguished Alumni Induction Ceremony will be held at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s class of inductees includes the following:

Todd R. Alcott (WCHS, 1990)

MSG Matthew J. Carmichael (GHS, 2000)

Dr. Terry Daniels (WCHS, 1979)

Stephanie Anne (Grimes) Eakles (WEHS, 1972)

Jordan E. Ezekian, MD MPH (WCHS, 2004)

Bobby Allen Hunton (WCHS, 1972)

Brenda Hare McGown (Warren County High School, 1967)

Bryan K. Rone, MD (WEHS, 1996)

Andrea (Andee) Dawson Rudloff (WEHS, 1988)

Ervin Sorrell (WEHS, 1988)

Kevin Wallace (WEHS, 1978)

Honorable Cynthia Wyrick (WEHS, 1986)

To purchase tickets, visit warrencountyschools.org or call 270-781-5150.

Tickets can be purchased until Monday, May 9.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.