BG Hot Rods win in walk-off on Tuesday against Rome Braves

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Matthew Dyer’s single in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-1) to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Rome Braves (6-4) in the opening game of a six-game series.

The Hot Rods and Braves continue their series on Wednesday morning with an 11:05 AM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Despite an interesting two and a half innings to start the game, neither team was able to plate a run until the bottom of the third with the Hot Rods taking a lead against Rome starter Roddry Muñoz.

Oslevis Basabe led off the inning by reaching and going to second on an error.

Logan Driscoll walked and Garret Hiott singled to load the bases before Muñoz plated the first run with a balk. Ronny Simon cleared the bases with a single to make it 3-0. He stole second and ended up on third after a ground out, where he went home on another Muñoz balk to give BG a 4-0 lead.

One in the third and three more in the fifth tied things up for the Braves. The score stayed locked at four until the ninth inning. Simon led off the final frame with a bunt for a single. He stole second base during Dyer’s at-bat, setting up some late-game heroics.

Dyer lined a 2-1 pitch into centerfield and Simon wheeled around third to score the game-winning run in a 5-4 walk-off victory.

