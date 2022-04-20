BGFC Golden Lions bounce back against Deportivo Mi Jalisco

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend, the Bowling Green Golden Lions took on Deportivo Mi Jalisco at The Pit.

The UPSL team was looking to bounce back after losing to Beaman United the previous weekend.

Ryan Roussel managed to put the Golden Lions ahead, opening the scoreboard close to halftime.

After halftime, the Golden Lions managed to dominate most of the game and were able to add to the scoreboard three more goals, from Damir Beganovic and Tristan Skelton.

Close to the end of the match, Deportivo got a penalty and was able to get a goal from the spot.

At the end of the game, the final score was 4-1.

The Golden Lions will be back in action at home on May 15th, against Coptic Nashville FC at The Pit.

