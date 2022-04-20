Don’s House of Comedy Club having grand opening this weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new comedy club is opening in Bowling Green this weekend.

Don’s House of Comedy will be having its grand opening this weekend on April 22 and April 23.

The club is named after the CEO and founder Janese Cleary’s husband, Don.

It will feature 3 comedians to entertain the crowd, with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with tickets being $20 each.

