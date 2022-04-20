Advertisement

Don’s House of Comedy Club having grand opening this weekend.

Don's House of Comedy Club to open in Bowling Green
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new comedy club is opening in Bowling Green this weekend.

Don’s House of Comedy will be having its grand opening this weekend on April 22 and April 23.

The club is named after the CEO and founder Janese Cleary’s husband, Don.

It will feature 3 comedians to entertain the crowd, with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with tickets being $20 each.

Don's House of Comedy opens this weekend

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Task force makes multiple arrests in Fentanyl trafficking case in Simpson County
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Jerry Critchelow
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy, former KSP trooper
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

Latest News

Mock crash held at Greenwood High for students
Mock Crash at Greenwood High School
Captain Jeremy Smith named new post commander for KSP post-4
Kentucky State Police post-4 names new post commander
Man crashes into horse and buggy
Buggy crash injured three including infant
Hardyville man arrested for placing drugs in Easter eggs
Hardyville man arrested for placing drugs in Easter eggs
New Alumni Center coming to WKU
View From The Hill