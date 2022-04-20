Advertisement

Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas and was returning to his vehicle when he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol released a recording of a 911 call Haskins’ wife Kalabrya made to the agency shortly after the April 9 accident.

Calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, she told the dispatcher that Haskins had called her to say he had run out of gas and would call her back.

When the former Ohio State star didn’t and she couldn’t reach him, she called 911.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Task force makes multiple arrests in Fentanyl trafficking case in Simpson County
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Jerry Critchelow
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy, former KSP trooper
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

Latest News

FILE - Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus...
Boston urges masks, LA County keeps mask mandate as battle brews over transit rule
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month
A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented...
Report: Vaccinations could have prevented 60% of COVID deaths
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
FILE - Former U.S. Air Force veteran and Iraq war double amputee Brian Kolfage, second from...
2 plead guilty in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraudulent fundraiser