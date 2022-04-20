Advertisement

Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. Infowars host Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The Infowars host has already lost defamation cases over his comments that the shooting was a hoax. But a judge Wednesday delayed the trial after Infowars this week sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets.

A new trial date was not set.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Task force makes multiple arrests in Fentanyl trafficking case in Simpson County
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Jerry Critchelow
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy, former KSP trooper
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

Latest News

FILE - Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus...
Boston urges masks, LA County keeps mask mandate as battle brews over transit rule
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month
A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented...
Report: Vaccinations could have prevented 60% of COVID deaths
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
FILE - Former U.S. Air Force veteran and Iraq war double amputee Brian Kolfage, second from...
2 plead guilty in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraudulent fundraiser