Lincoln Birthplace seeks volunteers for Park Care Day

As the government shutdown continues, Lincoln's Birthplace is closed.
As the government shutdown continues, Lincoln's Birthplace is closed.(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is seeking volunteers for its first Park Care Day.

The park says the volunteer day is being held April 30 at the Lincoln boyhood home site at Knob Creek.

There will be a variety of projects for volunteers to work on including planting an interpretive garden at Knob Creek.

Park staff researched to find heirloom variety seeds close to what the Lincoln family might have grown while living there, and volunteers will plant seeds that include Bloody Butcher Corn, Scarlet Pole Runner Beans and Connecticut Field Pumpkins.

