Advertisement

Monroe County High School gets new physical education facility

Monroe County High School gets a new physical education facility
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ceremony for Monroe County High School’s Physical Education and Training Building was today.

The facility will provide students with physical education and sporting practices and events.

Amenities will include a tennis wall, a pole vault pit, a classroom, restroom facilities with showers, and others.

Superintendent of Monroe County Schools Amy Thompson, Chairman of the Board Dr. Michael Carter, and others attended the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Task force makes multiple arrests in Fentanyl trafficking case in Simpson County
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Jerry Critchelow
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy, former KSP trooper
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

Latest News

Mock crash held at Greenwood High for students
Mock Crash at Greenwood High School
Captain Jeremy Smith named new post commander for KSP post-4
Kentucky State Police post-4 names new post commander
Man crashes into horse and buggy
Buggy crash injured three including infant
Hardyville man arrested for placing drugs in Easter eggs
Hardyville man arrested for placing drugs in Easter eggs
New Alumni Center coming to WKU
View From The Hill