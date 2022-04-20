Monroe County High School gets new physical education facility

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ceremony for Monroe County High School’s Physical Education and Training Building was today.

The facility will provide students with physical education and sporting practices and events.

Amenities will include a tennis wall, a pole vault pit, a classroom, restroom facilities with showers, and others.

Superintendent of Monroe County Schools Amy Thompson, Chairman of the Board Dr. Michael Carter, and others attended the ceremony.

