Advertisement

Napping at work? The Nap Experience wants you to do exactly that

The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.
The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.(The Nap Experience)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With many of us busy at work all day and dealing with stress, sometimes we just need to take a break or even better, a nap.

A couple in New York, Joel and Sandy Arcadipane, have created The Nap Experience to offer workers just that type of option.

Sandy Arcadipane said she found that after 15-20 minutes of sleep, she was re-energized, refocused and ready to face the rest of her day.

And after several years of planning, the two have brought their idea to life with a nap bus.

The bus is a travel trailer outfitted with five private, comfortable resting stations, according to the company’s description.

The trailer has warm fixtures and pictures from Buffalo, New York, where the bus is based.

Customers can reserve a 20 or 50-minute nap and the couple says the bus can meet those who make a reservation at a location.

The trailer is also available to park outside of a business and employees can come out on their breaks and rest, among other options.

The company reports it has received excellent feedback about its wellness power naps and relaxation experience.

More information about The Nap Experience can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
Jeremy Smith
Cave City man named KSP Post 4 commander
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
A warning system was unveiled at Barren County High School Wednesday in honor of a student who...
Leah’s Alarm unveiled at Barren County High School

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating after possible skeletal remains found in Todd County
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in...
Man gets 10 years in prison for first-degree murder of 14-year-old girl
In audio provided by the New York Times, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says former President...
McCarthy: Trump bears responsibility for Jan. 6
A Florida man is recovering after being saved from a burning car by two deputies. (Charlotte...
WATCH: Florida deputies rescue man trapped in burning car