Planning Commission continues to discuss zoning plans for tornado ravaged neighborhoods

City Council planning met with residents of tornado-ravaged neighborhoods
By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening, the City County Planning Commission met with residents of Briarwood, Whispering Hills, and the Covington, Wakefield area to present new zoning plans, after those neighborhoods were greatly impacted by the December tornadoes.

Residents have expressed concern that because of current zoning ordinances, multi-family housing would be able to be built in the neighborhoods in place of damaged single family homes.

At the beginning of February, the Bowling Green City Commission passed a moratorium suspending multi-family building permits and rezonings in parts of the city.

Since then, the planning commission has worked to create new zoning plans, and present them to residents they would affect, ultimately trying to preserve the single-family home nature of the neighborhoods.

So far, there has been overwhelmingly positive support for the new zoning plans. They will go to a first official vote on May 19 in front of the zoning commission.

If passed there, the plans will then be presented to and voted on by the city commission to become an ordinance.

