Secretary of State talks upcoming primary election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State of Kentucky, Michael Adams, stopped in Bowling Green on Wednesday to speak at the Kiwanis Club meeting.

He met with the public to discuss the upcoming election and answer questions.

This year’s primary will look different than in years past.

”People ask, ‘What’s the election going to look like this year?,” and I say if you take the election in 2019 where I was elected and you mix it with 2020 and you average it, that’s what this election’s going to look like,” said Adams. “It’s going to be much easier to vote than it was in 2019 and before. You’re going to have multiple days to vote.”

Adams also talked about early in-person voting.

“You’re going to have three days of early in-person voting, no excuse necessary,” he said. “May 12 through 14, that’s a Thursday, Friday, Saturday. You’re also going to have something that we just passed which is six additional days to vote in-person. I believe that’s at the Clerk’s office here in Warren County. If you can’t vote during the early voting days of on election day, you can go vote in-person for six business days before that.”

He also adds that so far, the election process is running smoothly here in the Commonwealth.

Election day is set for May 17th.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.