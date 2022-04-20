Advertisement

Secretary of State talks upcoming primary election

Secretary of State Michael Adams discussed changes to the upcoming primary election
By Lauren Floyd
Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State of Kentucky, Michael Adams, stopped in Bowling Green on Wednesday to speak at the Kiwanis Club meeting.

He met with the public to discuss the upcoming election and answer questions.

This year’s primary will look different than in years past.

”People ask, ‘What’s the election going to look like this year?,” and I say if you take the election in 2019 where I was elected and you mix it with 2020 and you average it, that’s what this election’s going to look like,” said Adams. “It’s going to be much easier to vote than it was in 2019 and before. You’re going to have multiple days to vote.”

Adams also talked about early in-person voting.

“You’re going to have three days of early in-person voting, no excuse necessary,” he said. “May 12 through 14, that’s a Thursday, Friday, Saturday. You’re also going to have something that we just passed which is six additional days to vote in-person. I believe that’s at the Clerk’s office here in Warren County. If you can’t vote during the early voting days of on election day, you can go vote in-person for six business days before that.”

He also adds that so far, the election process is running smoothly here in the Commonwealth.

Election day is set for May 17th.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
Jeremy Smith
Cave City man named KSP Post 4 commander
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
A warning system was unveiled at Barren County High School Wednesday in honor of a student who...
Leah’s Alarm unveiled at Barren County High School