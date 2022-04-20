Tickets available for 12th annual Shake Your Paw Ball

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets are now available for the 12th Annual Shake Your Paw Ball, a fundraiser to support the Barren River Animal Welfare Association.

WBKO News spoke directly with Molly Taylor, a board member of the organization, for more details. “We provide a very valuable service to our community by being here to take in these animals that would otherwise have nowhere else to go. So these fundraisers and events like this help us keep our doors open so we can keep servicing the community like we do. And then on top of that, it’s a fun event. There’s dancing and music and food. And so I mean, it’s kind of all wrapped up in one neat package. It’s a lot of fun,” she said.

The event will be Saturday, June 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Cave City Convention Center located at 502 Mammoth Cave Street in Cave City.

Tickets are $60 per person and includes a meal and two drinks.

A shuttle will be available to and from nearby hotels.

Music will be provided by Dunn and Kinfoke.

The money raised will help fund medical supplies, animal food, and housing for animals in need.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, call Molly Taylor at 270-670-4422 or Margie Patton at 270-590-3575.

You can also reserve tickets by visiting here.

