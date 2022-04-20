Showers Likely Tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a sunny start, clouds took over Wednesday afternoon. This comes ahead of a system moving in for tonight. Warmer air has made its return, though, and it will stick around into the weekend!

Shower chances early next week

Rain moves in later tonight and continues for the first half of Thursday. Most of the rain should be light. Temperatures will be back to seasonable on Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s. Get ready for a summer preview, with highs in the 80s for three days in a row! It will be one of the nicest weekends we’ve have in some time!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Breezy and mild. Showers ending by afternoon. High 73. Low 57. Winds SW at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 82. Low 59. Winds S at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 84. Low 60. Winds S at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 73

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 87 (1964)

Record Low: 28 (1983)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.39″ (+1.34″)

Yearly Precip: 18.97″ (+3.67″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 9.9 (High - Trees)

